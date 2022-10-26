Mandurah residents have until November 14 to have their say on review options of the City's current ward system and councillor representation as part of a discussion paper released for public comment.
At its September 27 council meeting, the City resolved to undertake a review of its ward system and boundaries to comply with the requirements of the Local Government Act.
The Act requires local governments with wards to carry out reviews of those wards, boundaries and councillors numbers, with no more than eight years between successive reviews.
The last ward review in 2014 resulted in no changes to the ward system or councillor representation levels.
Since 1992, the City has had four wards - North, Town, East and Coastal - with 12 councillors, three from each ward, with the mayor elected by popular vote since 2001.
The discussion paper outlines five options, developed to encourage discussion and input from the community, with three of the options suggesting a reduction in councillor numbers and the scrapping of wards, one an adjustment to boundaries to rectify representation because of population growth, and one keeping 12 councillors but doing away with wards.
However, these do not represent all possible outcomes and alternatives can be suggested by way of feedback.
Residents can access the review and discussion paper at https://www.mandurahmatters.com.au/review-of-ward-boundaries-and-councillor-representation-2022.
Public submissions will close at 4.30pm on Monday November 14.
