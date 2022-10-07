Mandurah Mail

Peel cricket stalwart John Wyllie says 'the best is yet to come' for his son Teague, who became the youngest West Australian to score a Sheffield Shield century

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated October 7 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:04am
Mandurah teenager Teague Wyllie plays the ball of his pads on his way to becoming the youngest West Australian to score a Sheffield Shield hundred against NSW on October 4. Picture by Western Australian Cricket Association.

The father of Western Australia's youngest ever Sheffield Shield centurion believes the feat is just the beginning and the best is yet to come for his son.

