The father of Western Australia's youngest ever Sheffield Shield centurion believes the feat is just the beginning and the best is yet to come for his son.
Peel cricket stalwart John Wyllie spoke to the Mail the day after his son Teague posted 104 against a New South Wales attack including four international-caliber bowlers, which propelled the youngster into an elite club of teenaged Shield centurions, and the youngest since Ricky Ponting in 1992.
The youngster's assured knock, at the age of 18 years, 163 days, came as no surprise to his father, who said the whole family was "elated" as Teague stands on the cusp of a very special career.
Wyllie said it was a "strange feeling" watching his son on TV, let alone witnessing him enter the record books.
"I was excited but it was also strange watching him on the TV, at the WACA and scoring a hundred in just his third game," Wyllie Sr said.
"It's a special feeling and it hasn't really sunk in if I'm honest. Hopefully it's just the start of his journey and I think he'll just keep getting better and better. I'm very proud it has happened so quickly."
Just as pleasing as his son reaching three figures for the first time at first-class level was the understated way Teague celebrated the milestone.
"He didn't show much emotion or go over the top. Some players get overwhelmed by it and go over the top," he said.
"The understated way he acknowledged his teammates, just raising the bat, showed to me he didn't think the job was done.
"He was pretty filthy to get out not long after. It wasn't the best time, near the end of the day's play. He just loves batting. He gets a bit upset when he gets out, especially when he's done all the hard work and one false shot ends it."
WA won the contest by eight wickets within three days.
The Wyllie family's pedigree is also on display on the grandstand at Mandurah Cricket Club's base in Meadow Springs, named after John, while the Peel Cricket Association's A-Grade trophy, the Wyllie Cup, is named for John and his brother Peter.
The talent doesn't end with the males in the family, with John's daughter and Teague's older sister Georgia, 20, a talented allrounder and contracted Women's National Cricket League player for WA. She was also a member of the Perth Scorchers' WBBL squad in 2020-21.
"They're both going very well," Wyllie Sr said.
"There's a lot of cricket to come for both of them and it's going to be an exciting journey."
Journalist for the Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.
