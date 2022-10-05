A successful year of business has led a Fremantle cafe to expand to Mandurah in the coming weeks.
Turquoise Cafe's tiers of bottomless sweet and savoury brunch food was a hit online, and with an influx of customers, expanding was a natural next step.
General manager Nathan Young said Mandurah customers were travelling up to Fremantle to taste the all-you-can-eat brunch.
"Mandurah has a very fast growing population, and a busy but relaxed environment. We felt it was the perfect place to innovate," Mr Young said.
The power of social media marketing helped show the true potential of the café and it's customers.
"We invested a lot of time and money into influencer marketing, which was a very good experience for us.
"We had no idea, but we had an influencer randomly come and do a story on us, and we grew really fast from that.
"We're really thankful for them," he said.
Turquoise Café will be set up at the WOTSO co-working space, previously home to the Australian Sailing Museum, on Ormsby Terrace.
Mr Young said the café had hoped to open in Mandurah earlier in the year, but was impacted by labour shortages and delays to the building fit-out
With a new head chef, and a team in the works, Mr Young said it's been exciting to watch everything come together, and see the business reach new heights.
The café has a Hampton's-style interior, creating a summery, beachy vibe inside and out.
"We have a lovely alfresco area, I think it'll be a really nice environment," Mr Young said.
A lunch service will also be available at the café seven days a week, and a dinner service will be on offer three days a week.
For bookings and more information head to turquoisecafe.net.au
