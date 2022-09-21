Mandurah Mail

The Mandurah Mail Fairways magazine, 2022

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
Updated October 3 2022 - 10:41pm, first published September 21 2022 - 9:00pm
Cold, windy and wet conditions were no obstacle for Kathryn Norris. Pictures by Jack Retallack, GolfWA.

Kathryn Norris has again proven she's queen of the Mandurah course, bringing her A-game against some of the toughest competitors from right across Australia.

Features and Special Publications Journalist

