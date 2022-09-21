Kathryn Norris has again proven she's queen of the Mandurah course, bringing her A-game against some of the toughest competitors from right across Australia.
Norris outlasted and outperformed the field despite miserably wet and windy conditions, going on to claim the Mandurah Amateur in a tightly-fought battle with Australia's highest ranking female player, Caitlin Pierce.
Pierce, also the recipient of the Karrie Webb scholarship for 2022, couldn't affect change on the leaderboard to knock Norris off the top, despite valiant efforts.
The win was made even sweeter given the special relationship Norris has with this event.
"I was the first female to play in it when it was an Australian men's ranking event, courtesy of a sponsor's invite from Gary James of Steelscene," Norris said.
"I've also played in the Sponsors Days as a guest of Steelscene alongside fellow West Australians, Min Woo and Haydn Baron, as well as some of the best interstate players over the years."
Norris has attended many similarly prestigious events across the country, and knew exactly the high standards of play this ranking event would attract. Consistency in her preparation was vital in the lead up.
"I go to Pilates regularly and I give equal time to the parts of my game - range work, putting, pitching and chipping," Norris said.
While familiar with the Mandurah course, the different set up and changed pin positions took away most of her home ground advantage, but member support, sleeping at home and her mum's cooking were high up her list as advantages.
With no major tournaments on the horizon, Norris will be a regular at local events over the next couple of months.
"The contribution from Mandurah Country Club can't be underestimated," Norris said.
"Their club captain, John Benbow, has allowed me to play in the men's comps which has been a major factor in my development. The support I receive from both men and ladies members is invaluable."
