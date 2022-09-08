Your Home | Mandurah 2022

Spring has sprung. This year has completely flown by - it's already spring! Our coldest days are behind us, and that means that with the warmer weather comes more opportunity. After being cooped up indoors for so long, we're craving something fresh, new and bright.
It's time to get ourselves out in the garden, breathe in that spring air, and ask ourselves, what project should we undertake?
It's the perfect time to give some new life to your veggie patch, or plant those flowers you've always been keen on. It's also a great time to give some preloved furniture an update for the new season, or declutter the items from your wardrobe that haven't seen the light of day in months and months.
There's nothing more therapeutic than a spring clean, but we prefer the term, spring upgrade. Whether you're upgrading your entertaining area, or dropping a few pennies on a fresh new set of linens for your bedroom.
Remember, a clear space equals a clear mind. Think of the tasks you set out for yourself as therapeutic, and they won't seem like chores. Every step you take to create a better environment for yourself and your loved ones, is an investment for "future you."
Whatever task is is you choose, we endeavour to give "Your Home" the best tips and tricks to make it as easy as possible.
From the team at Mandurah Mail.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
