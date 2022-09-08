Mandurah Mail

Your Home | Mandurah 2022

Phoebe Christofi
By Phoebe Christofi
Updated September 28 2022 - 5:36am, first published September 8 2022 - 5:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Shutterstock.

Spring has sprung. This year has completely flown by - it's already spring! Our coldest days are behind us, and that means that with the warmer weather comes more opportunity. After being cooped up indoors for so long, we're craving something fresh, new and bright.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Christofi

Phoebe Christofi

Journalist

Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.