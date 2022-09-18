"To our boys - we'll have a couple of froths tonight," Pinjarra Tigers coach Craig Milward said as he stood in front of a packed Lane Group Stadium.
After a phenomenal season, the Tigers soared to a 71-53 win against the Mundijong Centrals, taking out the 2022 PFNL league premiership.
This season has been an ongoing dance between the Tigers and the Centrals, with both teams taking their turn knocking out the other.
The Tigers came out of the gate strong, getting the first goal early on in the quarter.
Mundijong appeared to be finding their footing around three quarters of the way through the first quarter, briefly taking over before Pinjarra sank their teeth back in.
Pinjarra's Michael Hansen, who had his league debut in 2018, wouldn't let the Centrals anywhere near the ball for the rest of the quarter.
The young gun managed to be everywhere they turned, intercepting expertly throughout.
By the end of the second quarter the Tigers had established a 46-22 lead with hardly any signs of slowing down.
In the third quarter, the Centrals proved they weren't going down without a fight with an early goal and another within the first 15 minutes.
Brayden Jackson's performance was stellar and helped to bring the team back from disaster as the game progressed.
By the beginning of the fourth quarter they had managed to close the gap 68-52.
Unfortunately for Mundijong, the Tigers had formed too cohesive a play and they couldn't make up the points.
Centrals coach Brad Oldfield told the Mail while the result was disappointing, he was proud of the boys and their efforts.
"We started together and ended it together as a full circle," he said.
"Emotions will hit when we sit down, but someone's got to win and someone's got to lose..."
He later said the team would "regroup and go again next year".
Pinjarra Tigers club president Bronwyn May congratulated both teams on their efforts.
"To Milly and our boys - you all worked hard for this. Today, at the moment you most needed to dig deep, you did it."
Nathan Fahey was named best on ground.
The Pinjarra Tigers women's side also took the flag in a spectacular win against the Rockingham Rams.
It was a monumental season for the club, finishing 2022 on a high.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
