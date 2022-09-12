Mandurah Mail

David Templeman and Carole Dhu join together for Cheap and Dodgy Christmas show: Carry on Camping at the Last Resort Holiday Park

Updated September 12 2022 - 7:42am, first published 6:55am
This year's Cheap and Dodgy Christmas show will follow the Boils as their caravan park begins falling apart at the seams. Picture supplied.

Mandurah MP David Templeman has joined forces with Pinjarra theatre director Carole Dhu once again for the annual Cheap and Dodgy Productions Christmas Show, this time set in a Dudley Park caravan park on its last legs.

