Mandurah MP David Templeman has joined forces with Pinjarra theatre director Carole Dhu once again for the annual Cheap and Dodgy Productions Christmas Show, this time set in a Dudley Park caravan park on its last legs.
Carry on Camping at the Last Resort Holiday Park is described as a "musical jaunt" following couple Lance and Gwen Boil's holiday park in Nookie Street, Dudley Park.
The place begins falling apart around the Boils and all resort facilities are in decline.
Desperate to make money while the bills pile up around them, the Boils keep taking bookings from eager patrons despite the failing septic system, pool clogged with "unmentionable debris" and broken barbeques.
"Throw in an over enthusiastic and slightly sadistic holiday park activities officer and a panicking maintenance man and you're in for a real debacle," Mr Templeman said.
Audiences will join the Boils as they welcome an odd mix of campers, possibly for the last time, to their resort - with plenty of knee-slapping laughs along the way.
Carry on Camping at the Last Resort Holiday Park will perform at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre from December 4-6 and tickets can be purchased via the MANPAC website.
