Two Dawesville mums are preparing to officially launch their own clothing label.
Bronte Densley and Nicole Moscardini had always wanted to start a business together, but weren't sure where to start.
The sister-in-laws found inspiration through their own children, starting with kids' clothes with plans to create styles for adults further down the track.
Their business, Untamed The Label will launch on October 6.
With three children each, Ms Densley said the name describes their lifestyle perfectly.
"I have three boys between the ages of four and seven, it's good, but hectic," Ms Densley said.
Ms Densley and Ms Moscardini's skills complement each other, with Ms Moscardini taking on the social media management side of things, while Ms Densley said she was more of a people person.
While the two work together part-time in a pharmacy, Ms Moscardini also works as a maternity photographer.
"We work so well together, we're very close, like real sisters.
"I could never do it alone, we're in this together."
The two have lived in Dawesville for several years, with Ms Moscardini originally from Perth, and Ms Densley from Kalgoorlie.
"She's always been a city girl, but she loves it down here," Ms Densley said.
"In summertime it's always me and her and the kids getting outdoors and having fun."
The pair were able to start the business after Ms Densley sold the home belonging to her and her former partner.
Ms Densley said the business gave her something to work on a look forward to, after her mother passed away two years ago.
"It's been a really difficult few years, I just needed something to keep me busy and mentally well."
