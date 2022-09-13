Louise Anton was born into music.
Her mother was a classical singer and pianist and encouraged Ms Anton to take up practise herself, which she did, begrudgingly, into her teenage years.
The first taste of stardom for Ms Anton was at age 16, when she performed covers at a fancy East Perth restaurant called Lady Ponsonby's.
In the mid 80's she entered Perth's Young Entertainers as a contestant, and before she knew it, in 1985, she was offered the opportunity to host the show.
"That was pretty scary, but it was one of those opportunities that comes up once in a lifetime," Ms Anton said.
At the time, Ms Anton was studying media at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.
She said David Hawkes, late ABC radio and TV presenter, didn't think she could take on the role of hosting.
"He didn't think I was ready, but he said 'these opportunities don't come up often, so you need to go for it', which was great to hear from him."
Ms Anton didn't have any previous hosting experience, but loved being on stage.
"Being on stage is always where I've felt most at home," she said.
"I actually get really nervous before I go out on stage, but once I'm up there all the nerves are gone."
Even now, with 40 years of professional performing experience under her belt, the offstage nerves, and feelings of doubt occasionally come up.
Following the end of Perth's Young Entertainers, Ms Anton went to further her career in Sydney.
"I really wanted to see where I could go as a singer and musician."
From age 21, Ms Anton spent 25 years in Sydney singing, songwriting, working on TV and with bands, as well as sing teaching and vocal coaching.
In 1992, she was invited to audition for Grease the Musical.
Securing the role of Sandy, the role of Danny went to Guy Pierce, who at the time was appearing on Neighbours as Mike Young, only a few years before hitting the big time in Hollywood movies.
Ms Anton hinted at an offstage romance between them, laughing it off.
"There was some romance.
"We were young," she said.
Life circumstance ended Ms Anton's time in Sydney.
At the time she was recording an album with Harry Vanda, former lead guitarist of The Easybeats.
"My previous album hadn't taken off as I had hoped, my marriage was breaking down and my father passed away," she said.
"I just wanted to get out of Sydney.
"I actually really wanted to work in Dubai, and I got a few contracts in Qatar, but every time I finished a contract I would come back to Perth."
In 2012, Ms Anton's mother was diagnosed with early stages of dementia, and was beginning to struggle on her own.
She decided she needed to be in Perth full time.
"I found it hard leaving it all behind.
"I had so many great friends, and we'd been on tours together. "
Ms Anton had toured on Guy Sebastian and Shannon Noll's season of Australian Idol in 2003, as a vocal coach and back-up vocalist.
"I had such a great time, I loved my life there."
And so, the chapter of two and a half decades of work, friendship and career joy came to a close.
Ms Anton's mother died in 2018.
"I closed off from music a bit after that.
"It was so painful because music is what really connected us."
Ms Anton said her mother passed away in the most "dramatic diva" way possible.
As an avid listener of ABC Classic FM, the radio was playing 'One Fine Day' from the Madame Butterfly opera.
"It's the most classical diva song of all time."
Like many musicians, Ms Anton was completely disrupted by COVID-19 restrictions.
All her gigs were cancelled, and she was lucky enough to receive Jobkeeper payments.
The gig she missed the most was performing in aged care facilities.
"I'd go in on a Friday afternoon and play for an hour or so.
"I really do love older people," she said.
Ms Anton saw the importance of playing to seniors, after she had to move her mother into an aged care home.
Ms Anton had always wanted to return to singing teaching, but for a long time she didn't feel like she was in the right place emotionally to do so after her mother's death.
"Four and a half years ago I wouldn't be ready to do this, but I feel like mum would think now is a good time."
Located at 2 France Street in Mandurah, Ms Anton's newest project, 'The Singing Studio' is nearing its grand opening.
The chic entryway gives students a chance to sit down and relax before coaching, and the main performance space is a glamorous room covered in mirrors and is home to a big piano.
Ms Anton is aiming to have an official opening in October.
While she is now taking on clients for private coaching, she aims to do group sessions later down the track.
"I'd love to do it for seniors because I love working with them."
For more information, or to book a session, call Louise on 08 6141 3261 or visit her website on thesingingstudio.com.au
