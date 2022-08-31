We truly live in one of the best places in Australia if not the earth, and there are few better feelings than getting out on the water and enjoying a day's fishing with friends and family. Our city was built on fishing and associated activities a long time ago, and for many Mandurah locals, recreational fishing is not only in our blood, it's also a key contributor to our local business economy. Unfortunately, proposed legislative reforms to fishing and local fishery management may result in damage to our local business economy as a side effect of those reforms, and this possible damage has the caught the Chamber's attention. By way of context, in February of this year, the WA Minister for Fisheries, Hon. Don Punch MLA began works to revise existing laws and guidelines in an effort to halt an unsustainable decline in fish stocks. The last time such reform took place was in 2012, 20 years ago triggered by declining stock levels at that time. Based on stock level data obtained by local businesses within the industry, those reforms appeared to have shown positive results, indicating a shift from decline to small improvement over a 4-year period and a positive trajectory working towards the targets set out for 2030 if maintained. These reforms built the basis for the rules and regulations that govern recreational fishing today and as such, demersal fish stock data indicates we are still somewhat on track to meeting those targets when population growth and other contributing factors are accounted for. Unfortunately, this improvement has been measured against the original trajectory set out in the beginning without any such adjustments and has therefore been assessed as unsatisfactory, and the Minister has chosen to act resulting in the 2022 reform process. As with any reform of this magnitude, thorough and wide-spread consultation is critical. However, industry feedback has indicated that consultation has been almost non-existent, leaving the local businesses who were aware of this concerned and angry.
At the beginning of the reform process Recfishwest, the peak body representing the interests of 750,000 recreational fishers in Western Australia, began surveying the fishing community. At the conclusion of the survey period, over 6,000 responses were received resulting a significant report containing 17 recommendations being put forward to the Government and the Minister on the 16th of July to assist in the decision-making process. This report and the recommendations within are still yet to be acknowledged, however were eluded to in the Minister's media statement published Thursday 18th August 2022. Feedback received has indicated no consultation outside of the initial reform notification took place. In addition to this, the public consultation period for this decision was originally forecasted to be open over a 6-week period however, was dropped to only 4 weeks with it closing on Friday 16th September 2022, the day before the 2022 Perth Boat Show. As of late Monday 29th August, the Minister has since reversed this decision reverting back to the original 6-week period. This consultation is being conducted via registered-user online survey on the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development website.
Recreation aside, the loss in economic activity resulting from the proposed regulation changes is of grave concern to a number of local businesses and the Chamber included. According to Recfishwest data recreational fishing in the West Coast bioregion (which accounts for over 90% of the WA population and 50% of all demersal catches) is worth an estimated $2.4 billion annually and has a wide-reaching economic impact, supporting businesses such as tackle shops, bait suppliers, boat yards, marine fitters and mechanics, ice manufacturers, fishing clubs and marinas, service stations, corner stores, outdoor recreation suppliers, tour and charter operators, car yards, accommodation providers, even hospitality businesses. Feedback from local tackle stores has indicated that a very conservative estimate of a minimum 40% of all retail sales relate to demersal fishing. This economic activity also benefits the State Government itself through fishing licences, trailer, boat and car registrations, and even fuel excise. Currently, there over 70,000 Fishing from boat licences active in the West Coast bioregion, with 40,000 of these estimated to be issued for demersal fishing. This equates to $2 million in licence fees alone. When considering the proposed changes within the reform matched against the number of licence holders, the available annual stock amount reduces down to about 1 fish per licence per year. Unfortunately some businesses have already begun to see this negative effect expressing a direct link between the reform and a spike in boat sales enquiries.
Finally, mental health and mental wellbeing of not only our businesses but the wider community in general has been raised as a significant concern, with recreational water activities such as fishing assisting in fostering positive mental health, a decline in these activities could see many in our community struggle. This is a situation we must not see come to fruition.
With this being the case and considering such detrimental damage resulting, one must question, why the massive rush to introduce legislation for 2022/23 Summer season? Why not wait and ensure it is done right the first time, for everyone?
