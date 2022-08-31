We truly live in one of the best places in Australia if not the earth, and there are few better feelings than getting out on the water and enjoying a day's fishing with friends and family. Our city was built on fishing and associated activities a long time ago, and for many Mandurah locals, recreational fishing is not only in our blood, it's also a key contributor to our local business economy. Unfortunately, proposed legislative reforms to fishing and local fishery management may result in damage to our local business economy as a side effect of those reforms, and this possible damage has the caught the Chamber's attention. By way of context, in February of this year, the WA Minister for Fisheries, Hon. Don Punch MLA began works to revise existing laws and guidelines in an effort to halt an unsustainable decline in fish stocks. The last time such reform took place was in 2012, 20 years ago triggered by declining stock levels at that time. Based on stock level data obtained by local businesses within the industry, those reforms appeared to have shown positive results, indicating a shift from decline to small improvement over a 4-year period and a positive trajectory working towards the targets set out for 2030 if maintained. These reforms built the basis for the rules and regulations that govern recreational fishing today and as such, demersal fish stock data indicates we are still somewhat on track to meeting those targets when population growth and other contributing factors are accounted for. Unfortunately, this improvement has been measured against the original trajectory set out in the beginning without any such adjustments and has therefore been assessed as unsatisfactory, and the Minister has chosen to act resulting in the 2022 reform process. As with any reform of this magnitude, thorough and wide-spread consultation is critical. However, industry feedback has indicated that consultation has been almost non-existent, leaving the local businesses who were aware of this concerned and angry.