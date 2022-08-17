Mandurah Mail

EOIs open for Tiny Treasures Christmas Artists' Sale at Contemporary Art Spaces Mandurah (CASM)

Updated August 17 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:37am
Get involved in Mandurah artists' sale

Expressions of interest are open to local artists and creatives to showcase their work in the annual Tiny Treasures Christmas Artists' Sale at Contemporary Art Spaces Mandurah (CASM).

