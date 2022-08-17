Get involved in Mandurah artists' sale

Expressions of interest are open to local artists and creatives to showcase their work in the annual Tiny Treasures Christmas Artists' Sale at Contemporary Art Spaces Mandurah (CASM).
Tiny Treasures will be held in November and December, transforming the CASM gallery into a gift shop featuring high quality, original artworks and handcrafts. There will also be a pop-up marketplace which can include handcrafted artworks, handmade jams and preserves, gift bundles and creative activity packs.
Artists and community art groups from the Peel region and beyond are also able to apply to be special guests in either the shaded foyer outside the gallery or in the enclosed workshop space over each weekend during the course of the exhibition.
All gallery and gift shop artwork applications are presented to a selection panel who ensure contents of the exhibition remain original, hand crafted and of high quality.
Tiny Treasures artworks must be smaller than 30cm x 30cm x 30cm, or able to be presented in a smaller way, such as hand painted silk scarves. All artworks must be for sale and priced accessibly (under $300).
Artists for the gallery and gift shop must be local to the Peel or live, study or work within the Peel area. Artworks may include but are not limited to paintings, drawings, jewellery, artist prints, ceramics, textiles and sculpture.
The Tiny Treasures Christmas Artists' Sale will be open to the public from Saturday, November 12 to Sunday, December 18. Expressions of interest close on Wednesday, August 31.
For more information about Tiny Treasures go to mandurah.wa.gov.au, CASM's Facebook page or call the gallery on 9550 3989.
