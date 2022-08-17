Students from Pinjarra Senior High School, Halls Head Community College and Byford Secondary College accompanied Alcoa to the Inspiring Girls Careers Forum at Optus Stadium in Perth this month.
Run by the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of WA, the Inspiring Girls Careers Forum showcases the resources industry to female secondary school students in years 10, 11 and 12.
Pinjarra community relations officer Stephanie Gardner said Alcoa's Pinjarra refinery and Huntly mine were proud to give local students the opportunity to attend.
"We want to encourage the next generation of young women to pursue a career in the resources industry and inspire them to follow in the footsteps of other women who have achieved remarkable success both personally and professionally," Ms Gardner said.
"Providing these students with the chance to speak directly with resources company representatives from across Australia to gain insights and have their questions answered in person is a great way for them to explore what a career in the resources industry might be like."
Students participated in a hands-on activity coordinated by the Australian Earth Science Education team that showcased the wide range of skills needed in the resources sector.
Working in groups with industry representatives, students were tasked with establishing a theoretical mine, acquiring the mining rights and assessing the environmental, social and geological factors to find the largest amount of gold deposits.
To finish the day, students participated in a speed careering activity with various industry representatives to learn more about the professional opportunities available in the resources sector, listen to personal employment and education stories and obtain advice.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
