Pinjarra Senior High School, Halls Head Community College, Byford Secondary College students attend Inspiring Girls Careers Forum at Optus Stadium

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated August 17 2022 - 7:30am, first published 7:14am
ENTOURAGE: Front row: Madison Hemopo (PSHS), Bella Chalwell (PSHS), Amber-Rose White (Huntly mine), Julie Gray (Pinjarra Senior High School Career Practitioner), Charlize Brookman (PSHS) and Amy-Lee Moody (PSHS). Back row: Kyah McShane (PSHS) and Mikaela Bell, Karen McGhee, Alana Morris, Stephanie Gardner and Jane McIntyre (all from Pinjarra refinery). Picture: Supplied.

Students from Pinjarra Senior High School, Halls Head Community College and Byford Secondary College accompanied Alcoa to the Inspiring Girls Careers Forum at Optus Stadium in Perth this month.

