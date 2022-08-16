Mandurah Mail

Pinjarra woman's mental health recovery inspires Coastrek challenge for Beyond Blue

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated August 16 2022 - 8:00am, first published 3:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POSITIVE IMPACT: Beauties and the Beach team training for the 35km hike, working their way up in stamina and endurance. Left to right: Hayley Bowen, Jodie Blyth, Kellie Hill, Denise Jeffers. Picture: Supplied.

The birth of Hayley Bowen's first child left her suffering from self doubt.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.