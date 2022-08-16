Mandurah Mail

WA hosts 2022 Romance Writers of Australia conference

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated August 16 2022 - 4:48am, first published 1:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMUNITY: Mandurah author Louisa West and Cowaramup author Lily Malone were among the attendees of the RWA's 2022 conference in Perth. Pictures: Supplied.

Hundreds of established and aspiring romance writers flocked to the Esplanade Hotel in Fremantle over the weekend of August 12-14 for the Romance Writers of Australia's 2022 conference.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.