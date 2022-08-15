Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 25-year-old male motorcyclist in Naval Base, Kwinana.
Around 9.05am on Monday, August 15, a Yamaha motorcycle was being ridden north-east on Rockingham Road.
At the same time, a freightliner truck was being driven north-west on Hope Valley Road.
When they reached the intersection of the two roads, the vehicles collider with each other.
The 25-year-old male rider of the motorcycle died at the scene.
The 44-year-old male driver of the truck was not injured.
Anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can upload the vision directly to investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fatalnavalbase.
Police urge anyone with information regarding the crash or who saw the truck or motorcycle involved prior to the crash to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
