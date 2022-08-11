Mandurah Mail

Debbie Van der Baan speaks on losing daughter Jen and the importance of mental health

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated August 11 2022 - 5:14am, first published 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When her daughter died, Mayfield's Debbie Van der Baan felt like her body "crumbled into a pile of shattered pieces".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.