Applications are now open for 12 month Traineeships in Process Plant Operations at Alcoa's Kwinana, Pinjarra and Wagerup alumina refineries in the Peel and South West regions.
Highly sought-after, the traineeships are nationally accredited and include TAFE studies and practical assessments.
Advertisement
Alcoa's spokesman Matthew Gleeson said trainees would work in a challenging and high-tech environment while they obtained their Certificate II in Process Plant Operations.
"We are seeking enthusiastic, driven, team-orientated and motivated people. Industry experience isn't necessary - we are looking for people with a can-do attitude," Mr Gleeson said.
"No two days will ever be the same as you work outdoors in a physical and rewarding role and complete a range of off the job training modules.
"Our experienced and supportive trainers will introduce you to a job that involves a strong commitment to the environment and safety; operating, monitoring and maintaining a wide variety of refinery process equipment; and collecting and processing online samples."
Applications close Friday, August 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.