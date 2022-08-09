Mandurah Mail

Applications open for Traineeships in Process Plant Operations at Alcoa's Kwinana, Pinjarra and Wagerup alumina refineries

Updated August 9 2022 - 8:00am, first published 7:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 16 trainees selected in 2021.

Applications are now open for 12 month Traineeships in Process Plant Operations at Alcoa's Kwinana, Pinjarra and Wagerup alumina refineries in the Peel and South West regions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.