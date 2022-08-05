Mandurah Mail

WA Police rescue ducklings from freeway and water drain

Updated August 5 2022 - 7:22am, first published 7:00am
WA Police rescue ducklings on Mitchell Freeway

Traffic police took on a whole different kind of road safety task on August 2 when they received a number of calls about 10 ducklings waddling their way across the northbound lanes of Mitchell Freeway.

