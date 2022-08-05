Traffic police took on a whole different kind of road safety task on August 2 when they received a number of calls about 10 ducklings waddling their way across the northbound lanes of Mitchell Freeway.
There was no sign of a mother duck, and the ducklings were in danger of being hit by oncoming traffic.
Officers attended the scene to ensure the ducklings were safe, and with the assistance of Main Roads WA staff and members of the public, they were able to secure nine of the ducklings.
The tenth duckling managed to escape and was washed down a roadside water drain, but one of the officers climbed down the drain, and after several attempts was able to safely rescue it.
All of the ducklings were taken to Native Animal Rescue in Malaga where they are now being cared for.
