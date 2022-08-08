Mandurah Mail

'Good karma goes around': Mandurah resident reunited with sentimental ring

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated August 8 2022 - 6:28am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An ad in the Mail reunited a Falcon resident with her sentimental ring.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CS

Claire Sadler

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.