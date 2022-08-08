'Good karma goes around': Mandurah resident reunited with sentimental ring

An ad in the Mail reunited a Falcon resident with her sentimental ring.
Faye Graffin was shopping in Halls Head when she lost her ring that was customised for her by a "lover" over 60 years prior.
Hoping to pass it onto her granddaughter, Ms Graffin was devastated when she realised it was gone.
With no clue where she dropped it she decided to put an ad in the paper in the hopes that "good karma" would come her way.
"Everybody laughed and didn't believe I would get it back," Ms Graffin said
"But I try and do the right thing so I thought karma will come back to me."
It was the same day the ad was published that Ms Graffin received a call her ring had been found.
She cried with joy when the caller said her granddaughter, Sophie had found the ring.
Ms Graffin gave Sophie a letter and $100 for her honesty.
"I thought what a beautiful, little girl to be so honest," she said.
"I'm a real softy and cried again when I was writing Sophie a letter.
"I gave her some money in the hopes that it would encourage her to hand something in if ever she finds anything else."
