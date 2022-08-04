August 6
Advertisement
Barb Haddy's intense interest in this locale of the Western Coastal Plain and its past and present history both real and imagined, leads this new body of exploratory works on paper and canvas on exhibition at CASM. You can see this exhibition on Wednesday to Sundays from 10am to 4pm. It is on until September 4.
August 6
Returning to the stage for a national Australian tour after a sell-out Sydney world premiere season, Rafael Bonachela's Impermanence is "arguably the single best piece created by and for an Australian dance company for many years". Experience the power of dance and music, laden with meaning, fleeting and vulnerable and from devastation, find energy, urgency, radiance and hope. The show is on from 7.30pm to 9pm. Get your tickets from ManPAC.
August 7
State Championship teams are coming to Mandurah for two exhibition matches against teams from the Mandurah Marc social leagues. The club is looking to grow the sport ahead of the opening of its new home ground in Port Kennedy. At 4pm, Rockingham Cambio Cumbre U17 team traveling to Barcelona in December vs Mandurah Marc Team. At 5pm, Rockingham Cambio Cumbre first team vs Mandurah Marc Social League champions. It is free entry.
August 9
Portland Jones is a writer, lecturer and horse trainer who lives and works in the Swan Valley. She will discuss her second novel, Only Birds Above. It is about Arthur Watkins, blacksmith, who leaves his beloved young wife Helen to serve with the 10th Light Horse Regiment in the Middle East in World War I. This is a free event and a light lunch will be served at 12.30pm. Bookings are required, places are limited. Book by calling 9550 3650 or email manlib@mandurah.wa.gov.au
August 13
Scitech is coming to Lakelands Library for this year's National Science Week. Join the Scitech presenters to investigate, ask questions, make predictions, and test out ideas. Explore just how much pressure we're really under or discover how the hidden properties of different materials affect how heat forms, flows and feels. This is a free event but bookings are required. Call 9550 3835 or email manlib@mandurah.wa.gov.au to book.
Send us an email
Have an event you'd like to promote? Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.