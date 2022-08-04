Portland Jones is a writer, lecturer and horse trainer who lives and works in the Swan Valley. She will discuss her second novel, Only Birds Above. It is about Arthur Watkins, blacksmith, who leaves his beloved young wife Helen to serve with the 10th Light Horse Regiment in the Middle East in World War I. This is a free event and a light lunch will be served at 12.30pm. Bookings are required, places are limited. Book by calling 9550 3650 or email manlib@mandurah.wa.gov.au

