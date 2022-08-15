Mandurah Mail
Meet the Locals

South West author and speaker, Les Feast on his spiritual journey

By Tatiana Dalin
Updated August 15 2022 - 7:25am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OTHER WORLDLY ADVENTURES: Les Feast (left) and pictured with his parents, who both served in World War 2, and brothers (right). Pictures: Supplied.

South West author and speaker, Les Feast, loves to spin a yarn.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.