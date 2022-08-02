The RSPCA WA is celebrating 130 years of service to animals within the state.
Tuesday, August 2 marks the anniversary of the organisation, which was formed in 1982 by a group of five women, one of them Edith Cowan.
Advertisement
During this time, RSPCA WA has rescued, rehabilitated and re-homed tens of thousands of animals, as well as continued advocacy for animal welfare.
Some of its successes include increased maximum penalties for animal cruelty, improvements to the Animal Welfare Act 2002, and laws to stop puppy farming.
RSPCA WA chair Lynne Bradshaw AM said the milestone was a time to reflect on what the organisation had achieved, and the work still to be done to improve the treatment of animals across the state.
"We are really proud to acknowledge the many dedicated employees and volunteers who have cared for WA's most vulnerable animals over the past 130 years," Ms Bradshaw said.
"We have made great strides towards our vision to end animal cruelty, but there is still a long way to go.
Ms Bradshaw said the work achieved in their 130 year milestone was thanks to strong community and volunteer support.
"RSPCA WA continues to receive more than 80 per cent of its funding from the public, and without this support the future of thousands of WA animals would look bleak."
In 1920, the society became the first outside the UK to enjoy Royal Patronage, as offered by King George V.
To this day, the State's Governors give their patronage to the society.
The organisation's most iconic event, the Million Paws Walk was held for the first time in 1998.
The event raised funds towards opening a dedicated animal shelter in Malaga.
Today, RSPCA WA provides community services including education programs, community outreach initiatives, pet sterilisation and temporary foster care for animals caught up in family and domestic violence.
It is the only charity authorised to investigate and prosecute cases of cruelty under the Animal Welfare Act 2002.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.