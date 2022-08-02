Mandurah Mail

'Tens of thousands of animals saved' RSPCA WA celebrates 130 year milestone

Updated August 2 2022 - 7:10am, first published 6:05am
The RSPCA WA is celebrating 130 years of service to animals within the state.

