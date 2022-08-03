Mandurah Mail

Director Lori Anders directs The Ghost Train for Murray Music and Drama Club


By Samantha Ferguson
Updated August 3 2022 - 2:10am, first published 2:00am
ALL ABOARD: Bindi Jordan, Tammy Peckover, Andy Peckover, Kelly Cure and Steven Jones. Picture: Murray Music and Drama Club.

Pinjarra theatre actor and director Lori Anders has taken on her most ambitious project yet, The Ghost Train, a noir thriller set in a moody, old-fashioned train station in the early 1930s - and the reviews have been raving.

