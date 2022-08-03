Pinjarra theatre actor and director Lori Anders has taken on her most ambitious project yet, The Ghost Train, a noir thriller set in a moody, old-fashioned train station in the early 1930s - and the reviews have been raving.
Wanting to challenge herself with something entirely different to the first show she directed, Ms Anders poured through online forums where theatregoers shared their favourite theatre shows and experiences.
When she stumbled upon the audiobook version of The Ghost Train, which kept her fully enthralled with mystery, she knew she'd found the right project.
"I was hooked. Its ability to have you laughing as well as on the edge of your seat with the tension made it an exciting project. It also gave me the opportunity to really explore different technical aspects of directing like sound and lighting," Ms Anders said.
Casting a group of committed actors and getting to work on lines, stage directions and characterisation - Ms Anders was also tasked with the challenge of designing the set.
"Andy Peckover and Trevor Delaporte built my sets for me," she said.
"Most of the cast and crew were involved in the painting process, and made it look like a beautiful, early 1900s train station waiting room. Then I dirtied it up and turned it into the neglected Fal Vale Station."
Cathy Puzey was in charge of designing costumes for the era - the original play, written by English actor and playwright Arnold Ridley, was set in the 1920s - but with Ms Anders deciding the flapper era style of costumes was a little distracting for her vision of the project, the costumes were designed to the early 1930s.
The show follows a group of railway passengers who are stranded in the waiting room of an isolated train station late in the evening. Deciding to stay the night instead of leaving, they are warned of the possible dangers that lurk in the station after dark.
Ms Anders said sitting back in the director's seat was certainly different than on stage, but the level of nerves stayed the same.
Having performed in countless productions at the Murray Music and Drama Club, including being nominated for a Robert Finley Award for her performance as Hedy Larue in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Ms Anders has rich experience from an actor's perspective.
Well-known theatre reviewer Kimberley Shaw from Stage Whispers said the show had "great attention to detail", and offered both thrills and laughs.
The Ghost Train's final weekend is August 5-6, tickets can be purchased via the Murray Music and Drama Club website.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
