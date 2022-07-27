Mandurah Mail

Strike on the cards as WA unions warn government on inflation

By Aap
Updated July 27 2022 - 5:28am, first published 5:27am
The inflation rate in WA is well above the national average, sparking a push for higher pay rises. (James Worsfold/AAP PHOTOS)

Western Australia's nation-leading inflation has piled further pressure on the state government as public sector unions prepare to strike over pay.

