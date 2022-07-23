Rockingham Detectives are seeking information regarding an incident in Hillman on Thursday in which a woman was seriously assaulted.
About 6:30pm the 49-year-old woman was walking along the footpath on Ennis Avenue, Hillman, near the intersection of Carvie Street. She was approached by a man who blocked her path and who without warning punched her several times to her face and body.
The offender is described as fair skinned, tall and was wearing dark clothing.
The woman ran to the intersection of the roads where a member of the public helped her.
Detectives ask anyone with CCTV or dash-camera vision in the immediate area showing a man matching this description around the time of the incident to upload the vision directly to investigators via this link:- https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/hillman-assault210722
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
