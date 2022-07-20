Mandurah Mail

Mandurah Rotary Club members receive Paul Harris Fellowship for community service

Updated July 22 2022 - 6:50am, first published July 20 2022 - 4:22am
Rotary Club members Marlene and Geoff Winton. Picture: Supplied.

Marlene and Geoff Winton were both awarded Rotary's highest club honour, a Paul Harris Fellowship.

