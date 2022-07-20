Marlene and Geoff Winton were both awarded Rotary's highest club honour, a Paul Harris Fellowship.
The awards honours outstanding individuals for their service to the community by donating $1000USD in the recipients name to the Rotary Foundation.
Marlene was recognised for having served the community for 50 years as a nurse and midwife.
Marlene estimates she has delivered more than 4000 babies and has mentored many local mothers through multiple pregnancies.
Geoff has served Mandurah Districts Rotary for many years and last served as President in 2018/19.
Geoff received the award for his service to the community through Rotary Youth and Community programs.
Geoff has also supported Mandurah Rotary's involvement in the 'Sail into Life' program, which enables novice sailors of any ability to sail with little tuition.
Both Marlene and Geoff have long been host parents to overseas students through the Rotary Youth Exchange program.
Fifty members and guests were present at the Mandurah Country Club to congratulate Marlene and Geoff on their prestigious awards.
