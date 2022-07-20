Mandurah Mail

Mobile point to point safety cameras on the move in WA

Updated July 20 2022 - 4:03am, first published 3:55am
A key focus of the project is to place cameras on regional roads. Picture: File image.

Australia's first mobile point-to-point safety cameras hit Western Australian roads on Wednesday, with the cutting-edge technology to be trialled over the next three months.

