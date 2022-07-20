'Special to me': Dawesville school a sea of pink

"I've decided to do Go Pink this year because my nana has had breast cancer and some of my mum's friends have had breast cancer so this is very special to me," says Emilia Spatara.
The Year 4 student led the way for Ocean Road Primary School to become a sea of pink in support of Go Pink Day earlier this month.
Emilia registered to raise awareness and money for The National Breast Cancer Foundation and was supported by the school's student leaders.
She personally raised $1312 while the school raised $950 for the cause.
Emilia made the pledge to wear something pink every day in the month of June to raise awareness and donations.
Sparrow Early Learning Centre in Dawesville also supported the school and Emilia's Go Pink Day, with children and educators dressing in pink and raising $90 to contribute to the fundraiser
