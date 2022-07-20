Mandurah Mail

'Special to me': Dawesville school a sea of pink

July 20 2022 - 11:00pm
AWARENESS: Emilia Spatara raised money in honour of her grandmother and her mum's friends. Picture: Supplied.

"I've decided to do Go Pink this year because my nana has had breast cancer and some of my mum's friends have had breast cancer so this is very special to me," says Emilia Spatara.

