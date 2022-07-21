Mandurah Mail

Peel Bright Minds nominated for Premier's Science Awards' Engagement Initiative of the Year

THE FUTURE: Peel Bright Minds encourages young people who want to enter the world of STEM through educational and engaging opportunities. Picture: Supplied.

Peel Bright Minds has been selected as a finalist for the Premier's Science Awards, and after a second successful Trailblazers school holiday camp, the organisation has shown no signs of slowing down.

