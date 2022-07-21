Quality sleep is possible

If you're waking up feeling unrefreshed and tired, chances are you're not getting the quality sleep you need. Poor sleep can affect so many areas of your health, like mood changes, poor concentration, increase in appetite, cravings, and headaches. If you are experiencing these symptoms, ResSleep WA recommends you consult with your GP to investigate your sleep.
"There could be many reasons for how you are feeling, but there is no reason to live with it," CPAP therapist, Rebecca Watson said.
Some people are diagnosed with a condition called Obstructive Sleep Apnea, which is when you stop breathing while you sleep. Being deprived of oxygen and constantly being shocked back into breathing - hour after hour, night after night - puts immense strain on your body.
While you may just be feeling tired the next morning, what's going on inside your body may be much more serious. The good news is, there is something you can do to break this cycle and get back on the road to health.
A common treatment for this condition is the use of a CPAP device (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure). They deliver mild pressure into the airway to stop the airway from collapsing, stop the snoring, and help you to sleep better.
"Starting this type of medical therapy can be strange and challenging for some people. Having a knowledgeable CPAP therapist by your side, who can walk you through this transition, is crucial to your success," Rebecca said.
"We see many people purchase a CPAP device only to store it in the wardrobe or under the bed to collect dust. This is such a shame. These are medical devices designed to improve your life," she said.
When you're diagnosed with sleep apnea, ResSleep WA have a focused team and program that provide you with the personalised one-on-one support you need. You will see a qualified therapist every week for four weeks to support, discuss, adjust, and try all the comfort settings and accessories that you may need to help you gain a great night's sleep.
"No one person's journey with CPAP is the same, so their support needs to be individually tailored to them," Rebecca said.
If you are struggling with your CPAP device, ResSleep WA are the people with the experience to help you get your sleep back on track.
