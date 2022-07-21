Prioritising your welfare

Providing diagnostic imaging services to the Peel Region for more than 30 years, the team at SKG Radiology understand your health and welfare is one of the most important aspects of life.
As one of the largest providers in the state with a network of convenient metropolitan and regional branches, as well as premier hospital locations, they recognise the continuing need to provide the same level of great, quality service across the practice.
This is why they are continuing to bulk-bill out-patient Medicare rebateable services at their Mandurah location. Like anything, there are some exceptions that apply and the friendly staff are ready and willing to help you book in the scans and procedures you require.
Have you ever thought how useful it would be to have your diagnostic imaging available to you online electronically? With SKG Radiology, now you can.- SKG Radiology
SKG Radiology Mandurah offers a comprehensive range of services including; Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), high-resolution, ultra-low radiation dose CT scanners (delivering up to 90 per cent reduction in dose), ultrasound, mammography, injections, interventional procedures, bone densitometry, dental scanning and general x-ray, all utilising world-leading technology and providing first class patient care.
You can rest assured knowing that you are always in good hands at SKG Radiology. Additionally, have you ever thought how useful it would be to have your diagnostic imaging available to you online electronically? With SKG Radiology, now you can.
The SKG Radiology Patient Portal is a state-of-the-art online portal that gives you access to your images and reports on your mobile phone, tablet, laptop and home computer. This market-leading technology is only available at SKG Radiology.
As a proud sponsor of Western Australia's elite sporting teams; West Coast Eagles, Perth Wildcats, West Coast Fever, WACA & Perth Scorchers, Western Force, West Australian Football Commission, Subiaco Football Club, East Fremantle Sharks, South Fremantle Bulldogs, East Perth Football Club, Claremont Football Club, and more - you too can choose to go where the best go.
For more information visit skg.com.au
