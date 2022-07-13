Mandurah Mail

WA vape retailers call on government for more regulation as uncertainty in industry grows

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated July 13 2022 - 2:32am, first published 2:30am
Major Vapour owner Wayne Hawkins says he has held off ordering more stock. Picture: Claire Sadler.

A crackdown on the sale of vapes has left Western Australian store owners concerned for the future of their businesses.

CS

Claire Sadler

Journalist

