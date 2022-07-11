Mandurah Mail

Shire of Murray receives over $100,000 of bushfire funding for first time

Updated July 11 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aerial shot of a bushfire in Dwellingup in 2016. Picture: File image.

The Shire of Murray has received $118,178 of bush fire mitigation funding for the first time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.