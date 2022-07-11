Mandurah Mail

Alcoa's Noongar Six Seasons Garden launched with the help of the Bindjareb Middars for NAIDOC week

Updated July 11 2022 - 4:35am, first published 2:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CELEBRATION: Bindjareb Middar Cyallyutt Kearing performing a smoking ceremony and cleansing the new Noongar Six Seasons Garden. Picture: Supplied.

A new Pinjarra garden is paying homage to the six Noongar seasons.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.