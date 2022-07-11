A new Pinjarra garden is paying homage to the six Noongar seasons.
Aloca's Pinjarra refinery celebrated NAIDOC week with the launch of the Noongar Six Seasons Garden last week.
Refinery manager Mark Zaborowski said the Noongar seasons were distinctly different from the European calendar.
"Rather than relying on set dates, the Noongar people rely on cues in the world around them such as the plants, animals, temperature and weather," Mr Zaborowski said.
"These changes are what the Noongar people use to tell them what season it is, what they need to do and where they need to go."
The garden was designed and planted by local Aborignal group, the Bindjareb Middars.
Inspired by the artwork Colour of the Seasons by Bindjareb Noongar artist Gloria Kearing, the garden takes visitors on an informative walk through the flora that features during each of the six seasons of the Noongar year.
This year's NAIDOC theme Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! encourages people to achieve change by amplifying their voices and narrowing the gap between aspiration and reality, good intent and outcome.
