Blue Heeler shot dead by police after it attacked three people in Baldivis

A Blue Heeler dog has been shot dead by police in Baldivis after it attacked its owner and two other family members.
Around 6.40pm on Sunday, July 10, police received an emergency call regarding a dog attack at a residence on Vernon Gough Drive.
The owner of the dog received arm and throat injuries and he and his family had hidden from the dog while they waited for authorities.
Upon the arrival of the first attending officer at the residence the dog attacked another family member.
Due to what police described as the "extremely aggressive" nature of the dog, a police firearm was discharged twice to stop the attack.
Given the injuries the dog had received, a third shot was fired to euthanise it, preventing it from suffering further.
Three members of the family were located with what were believed to be serious injuries.
A man in his 50s received multiple bite wounds to his neck, chin and one of his arms, a woman in her 50s received multiple bite wounds to one of her legs and an 18-year-old woman received multiple bite wounds to one of her arms.
Ambulance officers attended the scene and all three family members were taken to Rockingham General Hospital for treatment.
