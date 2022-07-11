Mandurah Mail

Blue Heeler shot dead by police after it attacked three people in Baldivis

Updated July 11 2022 - 2:03am, first published 2:00am
SERIOUS INJURIES: Three family members were taken to hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries after their dog attacked them. Picture: File Image.

A Blue Heeler dog has been shot dead by police in Baldivis after it attacked its owner and two other family members.

