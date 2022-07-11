Herring bag limit to increase in WA

The daily bag limit for recreational herring fishing in WA will increase from 12 to 20 fish from October 1 in time for the summer fishing season.
Recfishwest requested the increase following the latest stock assessment.
Prior to making the request, Recfishwest undertook consultation with recreational fishers who provided strong support for the increase. The change also has the support of commercial herring fishers through the WA Fishing Industry Council.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development will now draft legislation to lift the bag limit.
In the meantime, the current bag limit of 12 remains in place.
Longer-term management arrangements will be considered by a stakeholder working group involving representatives of both the commercial and recreational fishing sectors.
Fisheries Minister Don Punch congratulated recreational and commercial fishers for their roles in the herring stock recovery.
"They are now enjoying the benefits of their commitment to the recovery an ongoing sustainability of the Australian herring resource - with more herring available for recreational fishers and for commercial fishers to supply for human consumption.
"Good science and sustainable management remains the key to protecting quality recreational fishing experiences and enhancing the supply of Australian herring for the local consumers."
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
