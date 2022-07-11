Mandurah Mail

Herring bag limit to increase in WA from October

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated July 11 2022 - 3:13am, first published 12:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Herring bag limit to increase in WA

The daily bag limit for recreational herring fishing in WA will increase from 12 to 20 fish from October 1 in time for the summer fishing season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniela Cooper

Daniela Cooper

Editor

Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.