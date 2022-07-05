According to a WA beekeeper the arrival of the destructive varroa mite has always been a case of when not if.
With the deadly parasite now detected at hives across New South Wales it has sparked concerns that it could soon reach WA if not contained.
Advertisement
The varroa mite is the world's most devastating honey bee pest leading to a reduction in the population, stops the replacement of queen bees and eventual colony breakdown and death.
Sawyer's Apiaries owner Ben Sawyer, who runs 300 beehives, said it was just a matter of time before the pest reached the state.
"All it takes is a swarm of bees coming here in a sea container," he said.
"We've got the cleanest honey and the cleanest bees in the world at the moment because we don't have disease in WA.
"If varroa gets here it's going to be more expensive for us to maintain healthy colonies and those costs will have to get passed on through honey sales or through pollination."
Southern Forests Honey owner Simon Green, who has 300 beehives, agreed that there would be a drop in honey production due to loss of colonies and a rise in the cost of honey.
Mr Green also said "with the incursion of the varroa destructor the impact on the beekeeper's workload is greatly increased".
Bees Knees Honey Company owner Dennis Earnshaw, who maintains 130 hives, said the varroa mite was difficult to treat.
"A lot of people in WA bee industry are not equipped with the treatment because we've never had to do it before," Mr Green said.
"It's a really difficult one to live with in terms of keeping your hive productive."
In an attempt to contain the mite, Bee Industry Council of WA (BICWA) chairman Brendon Fewster said WA was sending a contingent of beekeepers to NSW to help with the eradication process.
He also said BICWA was working with the government to scale up biosecurity.
Read more:
Advertisement
Currently in WA, commercial honey productions are often pollinated by feral and native bees. Mr Fewster said if feral bees were lost it could be dire.
"Pollination of lots of different food crops will dwindle hence the other industries will suffer along with ours."
Mr Fewster said one of the biggest obstacles to controlling the mite was the amount of unregistered bee hives.
He called on all hobbyists that haven't registered their bee hives to do so through the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and become a member of the peak body.
"The more bee hives we know of the easier it's going to be for us to try to eradicate anything that comes into the state," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.