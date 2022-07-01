Police car found burnt out in Mandurah

Police are investigating a fire which caused extensive damage to a marked police car parked overnight at Mandurah Toyota.
The vehicle, discovered on Friday, July 1, was in for a service at the time.
It was parked within the secure complex at the intersection of Pinjarra Road and Anstruther Road.
A police representative said investigations were ongoing, and asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to make an online report via crimestoppers.com.au.
