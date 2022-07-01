Mandurah Mail

Police car found burnt out in Mandurah

Updated July 1 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating a burnt out police car found in the parking lot where it was being serviced. Picture: Eric Jensen via Mandurah Q and A.

Police are investigating a fire which caused extensive damage to a marked police car parked overnight at Mandurah Toyota.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.