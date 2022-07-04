Where do our local MPs stand on abortion access in WA?

With politics playing a pivotal role in overturning Roe v Wade in the United States, many are left wondering if something like this could happen in Western Australia.
WA has stricter and more stringent procedures in place than many other states in Australia when it comes to abortion, and is the only state which hasn't yet fully decriminalised abortion - still falling under the Criminal Code rather than being written into healthcare legislation.
However, the WA Health Minister and a number of Peel's local MPs have taken firm and vocal stances on abortion in the aftermath of the US Supreme Court's decision.
Mandurah MP David Templeman said he "remained committed to defending a woman's right to choose" in light of the news from the US.
"The decision in the US to overturn Roe v Wade, was a difficult decision for all people who have fought to ensure that women have the right to make decisions about their own bodies," Mr Templeman said.
Dawesville MP Lisa Munday said as someone who had a long career in healthcare that the decision in the US was "regressive" and she too would "stand firm to protect a woman's right to choose and ensure continued equitable access to abortion in WA".
"Advocating for and protecting women's healthcare, their wellbeing and mental health is paramount to me. The McGowan Government is committed to continuing to ensure women have access to services such as regulated abortion to make sure women have control, independence and power in their own lives," she said.
Murray-Wellington MP Robyn Clarke said "you can't ban abortions, you can only ban safe abortions" - and said the State Government had "strengthened women's protections to seek legal termination procedures" by legislating Safe Access Zones.
Safe Access Zones were part of a landmark legislation passed through WA Parliament in 2021, which would prevent picketing within 150 metres of abortion clinics.
"I want to send a clear message to Western Australian women: your reproductive rights are for you, and you alone, to determine," Ms Clarke said.
"Our government will continue to defend women's rights - and so will I."
WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson released a statement which said she would "stand firm to protect the reproductive rights and equitable access to abortion for women across Western Australia".
Canning MP Andrew Hastie was contacted for comment.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
