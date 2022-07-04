Mandurah Mail

Where do our local MPs stand on abortion access in WA?

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated July 4 2022 - 5:18am, first published 2:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROTESTS IN THE US: some local MPs in the Peel have asserted their stance on abortion access in WA. Picture: Gayatri Malhotra via Unsplash.

With politics playing a pivotal role in overturning Roe v Wade in the United States, many are left wondering if something like this could happen in Western Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.