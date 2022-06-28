In June alone, Mandurah police received 29 complaints from local bottle shops regarding alcohol theft, and this week police have located and arrested two people they believe to be responsible for 12 combined offences.
A representative from Mandurah Police said there were strategies in place to make sure people didn't get away with stealing, and that they encouraged people to consider their actions.
The procedures police use include receiving CCTV footage, distributing a person's image on various social media platforms, recruiting the community's help in identifying those involved and using multiple databases to confirm their identities.
So effectively, 10 cans of alcohol can land you in prison, not worth the risk to begin with.
"Once positively identified, we move into an arrest phase were the suspect is located, arrested and interviewed by police, challenging their actions," the representative said.
"The suspect then becomes an offender and generally released to a summons to the local Magistrates Court for stealing related offences or alternatively, a Criminal Code Infringement Notice is issued as resolution which attracts a $500 penalty."
The representative added that the reparations ordered for crimes of this nature added up, which was something people didn't consider prior to offending.
"The outcome of either a CCIN or a Magistrates Court penalty far outweighs the original cost of the stolen alcohol. A 10 pack of bourbon, the most frequently stolen item, sells for about $45, whilst the CCIN is $500...
"What some people don't realise is that if the penalty imposed by the CCIN or court is not paid, the sum is referred to the Fines Enforcement Registry where the first step is suspending your driver's licence so you cannot drive on the roads.
"If the penalty is not paid, the amount owing will eventually convert into a term of imprisonment. So effectively, 10 cans of alcohol can land you in prison, not worth the risk to begin with.
Sergeant Dave Fairbrother from Mandurah Police confirmed the two recently apprehended suspected offenders were released on bail which dictated they were not to enter licensed premises and a court date at the Mandurah Magistrates was set for the matters to be heard.
"If you steal from a bottle shop, you will be captured on CCTV, it will be reported to Police and we will establish your identity. We will find you and process you through to the court or you will be issued a $500 fine," Sgt Fairbrother said.
"Put simply, actions have consequences."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
