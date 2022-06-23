In this fascinating display the Mandurah Museum will look at the world of patent remedies and questionable treatments which were the stock-in-trade of the less reputable medical men of the late 19th and early 20th century. A phrase which has been handed down to us for them is "snake oil salesman". This came from a famous 19th century remedy which when tested in 1904 proved to contain no snake at all. The museum is open from 10am to 4pm every day except Monday.

