In this fascinating display the Mandurah Museum will look at the world of patent remedies and questionable treatments which were the stock-in-trade of the less reputable medical men of the late 19th and early 20th century. A phrase which has been handed down to us for them is "snake oil salesman". This came from a famous 19th century remedy which when tested in 1904 proved to contain no snake at all. The museum is open from 10am to 4pm every day except Monday.
A thought-provoking investigation on the impact of the collective choices of our modern society. Focusing on the disregarded and discarded, the artists have created a collaborative mixed media exhibition showcasing prints on paper, cloth, ceramics and 3D installation. Open during gallery hours at CASM from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.
June 26
The Jarrahdale Heritage society hold guided walks on the third Sunday of every month. The third walk of the season is being held at Bruno Gianitti Hall at 9am. It is $7 for adults and $2.50 for school age children. Bring walking shoes, hiking poles, water, trail snacks, weather protection and insect repellent. To book visit, https://www.jarrahdale.com/whats-on/ Any queries call Bernie on 0406 980 677.
June 26
The Lakelands Community Garden is holding a workshop from 9am to 11.30am. Square foot gardening is the proven, efficient, small-space way to grow veggies. Divided into perfect squares, each features its own variety of plant. The workshop is a gold coin donation and morning tea is provided. To register visit, Square Foot Gardening and Companion Planting on Eventbrite.
June 29
Showcasing the artwork of well-known local Bindjareb artist Gloria Kearing, this exhibition and Gloria's paintings and stories, invites visitors to expand their knowledge and awareness of how Noongar people live on, enjoyed and cared for the land. Visit Mandurah Museum to view an exhibition of some of Gloria's work along with work produced by Stars Foundation students from Coodanup College and students' work from South Halls Head Primary.
