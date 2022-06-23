Sci-fi and film lovers unite for Space Brains Film Festival | Photos

Local writers, filmmakers, and budding scientists scribbled notes, asked brilliant questions, and took inspiration from speakers at the inaugural Space Brains Sci-Fi Film Festival.
The event was a huge success with about 70 people attending throughout the day.
Advertisement
The film festival component was full of laughter and terrifying screams but best of all, full of support for the filmmakers and their art.
Co-founder Mark Regan said himself and Surrey Hughes were very grateful for the community showing support for Space Brains Sci-Fi Film Festival.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.