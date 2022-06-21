The Lakelands Community Garden is ready to grow and are calling for community members to get involved.
Fifteen garden beds are now available to be leased, which includes soil, manure and 24/7 access to the space.
Founder and horticulturalist Michael Gorman said a lot of exciting projects are in the works for the community garden, after securing grants funding from the government.
Some of the plans include building a pergola, and a children's maze.
"It's been a lot of work. We've been very busy over the last year and a half," Gorman said.
"I approached the City of Mandurah in 2018, and it got approved in 2021, since then we've been putting up the fencing, basic infrastructure, sheds and getting the plots ready."
The garden is open on Saturdays from 9-11am and welcomes visitors to come down and check it out.
The garden is gathering suggestions from the community regarding other opening times that would best suit its members.
Currently growing is a range of winter veggies, such as broccoli, potatoes, carrots and more, but members are free to grow whatever they wish.
"When you grow in season, you find there's not as many pests around. We want to keep everything organic."
On Sunday June 26 the garden is hosting a free workshop on square foot gardening and companion planting.
Square foot gardening is great for those who are short on space, and companion planting uses the mutual benefit of growing different plants close together.
To register for the workshop, click here.
