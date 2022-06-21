Mandurah Mail

Rockingham police camera operator targeted by man with rock

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated June 21 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rockingham Police are investigating an incident in Waikiki on Thursday, June 2, in which a police camera operator was targeted with a rock.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.