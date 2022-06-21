Rockingham police camera operator targeted by man with rock

Rockingham Police are investigating an incident in Waikiki on Thursday, June 2, in which a police camera operator was targeted with a rock.
Around 7pm, the camera operator was sitting in his parked vehicle on Safety Bay Road when a man threw a rock at the vehicle.
The rock hit and shattered the windshield, but the camera operator was not injured.
A man wearing a red hoodie was seen running from the scene, heading north on Safety Bay Road before turning left at View Road, heading towards Warnbro Beach Road.
Investigators are urging anyone who saw the incident or has information relating to this incident, or the pictured man, or who have dash-cam vision of the area around the time of the incident, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
