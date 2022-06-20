Mandurah Mail

Legal Aid WA expand elder rights services to Peel region

Updated June 20 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:45am
Purple blooms were on display to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Picture: Supplied.

Legal Aid WA will be able to assist more Peel seniors impacted by elder abuse with the expansion of its Elder Rights WA service.

