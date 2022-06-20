Mandurah Mail

Mandurah Arts Festival 2022 to be held October 14-16

Updated June 20 2022 - 4:52am, first published 4:19am
CREATIVES UNITE: The City of Mandurah has called for creatives to get involved in the 2022 Mandurah Arts Festival to be held in October. Picture: Supplied.

The City of Mandurah has opened expressions of interest for the 2022 Mandurah Arts Festival, and is encouraging creatives from all walks of life to get involved in the celebrations.

