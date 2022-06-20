The City of Mandurah has opened expressions of interest for the 2022 Mandurah Arts Festival, and is encouraging creatives from all walks of life to get involved in the celebrations.
The festival is described as being a "celebration of local heritage, stories, creativity and Mandurah's unique environments", and this year it will be held over three days from October 14-16 along the Western Foreshore.
On display will be a line-up of musicians and local performers, as well as demonstrations and free interactive activities from local cultural community groups.
For the first time, the festival will also host a 'suitcase market', which will give local vendors the opportunity to display and sell their products in a creative and unique format.
The City is calling for local musicians, performers, roving entertainers, community groups and artisan market vendors of all ages and skill levels who would like to be involved in the opportunity to "connect people through shared experiences and encourage the community to express pride in who they are and where they are from".
Those who wish to submit an expression of interest can complete this online form by Thursday, June 30.
For all other enquiries, email artsculture@mandurah.wa.gov.au.
