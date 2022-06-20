Mandurah Mail

John Tonkin College students design and build guitar for Kenwick School

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated June 20 2022 - 3:32am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TEAMWORK: Duncan Sanders, year 11 student Elizabeth Davis and Mark Barritt were three of the people involved in building the guitar. Pictures: Supplied.

Twelve students from John Tonkin College's Education Support Centre took part in a unique project with their teachers to design and build a guitar to gift fellow students at Kenwick School in Byford.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.