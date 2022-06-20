Twelve students from John Tonkin College's Education Support Centre took part in a unique project with their teachers to design and build a guitar to gift fellow students at Kenwick School in Byford.
Teacher Duncan Sanders said the project came about as part of the integrated life skills class run on Fridays at the school.
"We have about 30 odd students who come through in small classes during the course of the day. There are different activities all around social and life skills," Mr Sanders said.
"Out of the 30 kids, we gave the option 'who wants to help with the guitar?' and twelve students volunteered to build it over a term - it was amazing."
The students contributed their drawn designs and worked together to decide on the final selection, and spent the following weeks in the school's workshop building the kit and decorating it.
"I've built guitar kits over the years with kids, it helps kids of all abilities with engagement - particularly if they're more focussed on the mechanical side of things.
"We've got a really good workshop in our school - we contacted Kenwick to say we'd like to deliver the guitar, and the principal agreed it would be a great opportunity for both schools."
Once the guitar was complete, the students boarded a bus to Kenwick where a big setup of fun activities was waiting for them.
"We went there and they had arranged a stage for all of the kids. We explained the project and showed a video of the guitar being made.
"Then our guys went up on stage and sang some karaoke songs. It was lovely how the Kenwick students, as soon as it started, jumped on stage to sing along."
Students from both schools dressed up as their favourite musicians and spent time getting to know each other and bonding over mutual interests.
"They didn't know each other initially but they were all hanging out with each other. A lot of teens love music, it's great and unifying.
"We see how much the kids have benefitted from this - just knowing that we've been part of making something for another school. Now our kids are working on two new guitars for our school."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
