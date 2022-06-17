Coolup Community Hall is turning 50, and the community will be celebrating with a dance party and dinner inspired by the generation who enjoyed the hall when the doors first opened in the 1970s.
The Coolup Progress Association formed a group dedicated to making sure the night will be an unforgettable one for locals and guests alike with decorations, memorabilia and a delicious dinner.
Committee member Demi Druery told the Mail celebrations will begin on July 2 at the 'Back to Coolup Luncheon', where locals will gather to share their fondest memories and a meal together.
On the day of the luncheon, tickets for the community dance will go on sale.
"We are putting on a buffet roast meal for ticket holders, we have a DJ, beautiful decorations, a photographer - it'll be a magical night," Ms Druery said.
An additional treat for the community comes in the form of optional dance lessons taught by two Peel instructors for a 10 week course in preparation for the dance.
"Starting Monday, June 20, we will learn the dances our older generation would've done in the lead-up to the birthday celebrations.
"It's a testament to our older generation to say 'hey, we're the younger generation but we're going to follow in your footsteps', so to speak."
Ms Druery reflected on the importance of the hall to the community, and the number of locals who have fond memories of spending time there.
"It's essentially the little heart and gathering place of our community. It's where we hold our ANZAC eve ceremony, where the community comes back to share stories and a plate of food - it's where they do kids club."
When talking to a colleague, Ms Druery learned the events of the 70s were much like what the celebration dance in September would emulate.
"I was talking to a colleague and friend earlier and he was saying when he was a kid his dad would go there and they would meet once a month and have dances, bring a plate of food to share for supper and go home. People would bring their tractors and cars down.
"The committee has been working hard to get everything organised - we're excited for some glitz and glamour coming to Coolup."
For more info on events, follow the Coolup Progress Association on Facebook.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
