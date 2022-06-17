Mandurah Mail

The iconic Coolup Community Hall turns 50

MEMORIES: Locals and visitors will gather at the hall for a night of dancing, delicious food and sharing memories. Picture: Shire of Murray.

Coolup Community Hall is turning 50, and the community will be celebrating with a dance party and dinner inspired by the generation who enjoyed the hall when the doors first opened in the 1970s.

