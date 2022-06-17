Mandurah woman almost pulled from car after refusing to give cigarettes and money

Mandurah detectives are seeking information regarding an incident where a woman was almost pulled from her car by an unknown man.
Around 7.15pm on Sunday, June 5, a 19-year-old woman was sitting in her car on Fifth Avenue in Mandurah when a man approached her.
The man asked her for cigarettes and money and she refused.
After this, the man attempted to pull the woman from her car. She managed to stay in the vehicle and was able to drive away.
Detectives are urging anyone with information regarding this incident, or who has CCTV or dash-cam vision of the area around Fifth Avenue and Coolibah Avenue between 7pm and 7.45pm to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to report the information online via www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
