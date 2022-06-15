Mandurah Mail

2/1 Florian Mews, Mandurah | Live a life on the water in Mandurah

Updated June 16 2022 - 7:16am, first published June 15 2022 - 11:00pm
House of the Week | Live an enviable lifestyle
  • 2/1 Florian Mews, Mandurah
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carpark 2
  • Price: Offers over $749 000
  • Agency: Acton Real Estate
  • Agent: Noeline Ross 0408 947 302
  • Inspect: By Appointment

This beautifully presented three-bedroom apartment is nestled in a quiet and friendly location, looking out over the serene canal waters and close to the city center, all ready to be enjoyed. With high ceilings and a spacious kitchen with complimenting granite bench tops, gas cooktop, ample amount of cupboard space, all illuminated by down-lighting, this beautifully positioned apartment is the one for you.

