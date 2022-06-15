House of the Week | Live an enviable lifestyle

This beautifully presented three-bedroom apartment is nestled in a quiet and friendly location, looking out over the serene canal waters and close to the city center, all ready to be enjoyed. With high ceilings and a spacious kitchen with complimenting granite bench tops, gas cooktop, ample amount of cupboard space, all illuminated by down-lighting, this beautifully positioned apartment is the one for you.
Generous in size and allure, you can embrace canal living from the open-plan living to the outdoor entertaining area with two balconies. This is the perfect space to gather with friends or family, or allow you to enjoy a peaceful cuppa in the morning looking out over the water. Set with roller blinds to fully enclose the areas for your privacy or to shy away from the cool breezes.
The large master bedroom enjoys the privacy of an ensuite with corner spa bath and the other two bedrooms are served by an additional bathroom.
There are quality finishes, neutral décor and flooring throughout the versatile living areas and ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning.
The apartment comes with separate powder room and laundry, an alarm system with sensor lights and secure two-car garaging and lift access.
Stroll to the restaurants, bars, markets, coffee strip, cinemas, beaches, the vibrant Mandurah boardwalk.
